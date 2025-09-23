Listen Live
Brandy Brings Her Signature Touch to Kehlani’s “Folded” Remix

Published on September 23, 2025

R&B fans, this one is special. Two generations of soul power just collided as Brandy delivers her own remix of Kehlani’s single “Folded.”

Originally released in June 2025, Folded quickly stood out for its tender vulnerability.

With lush strings, guitar textures, and Kehlani’s heartfelt delivery, the track paints a picture of love lost but not forgotten — unpacking regret, longing, and the hope of reconciliation.

Lines about “clothes that haven’t been folded yet” turned a simple image into a powerful metaphor for unfinished feelings.

Enter Brandy, affectionately known as the Vocal Bible. On the remix, she doesn’t just add a verse — she transforms the record with her unmistakable tone, harmonies, and vocal layering.

From her soaring high notes to the subtle riffs only she can pull off, Brandy’s interpretation deepens the emotion of Kehlani’s original and gives the track a timeless touch.

Fans are already raving online, calling the collaboration a “dream pairing” and praising how Brandy “bodies” the remix with grace and authority.

For Kehlani, it’s another example of how her music continues to resonate with both today’s listeners and R&B royalty.

For Brandy, it’s a reminder that her influence remains unmatched, bridging eras and showing why she still holds one of the strongest voices in the game.

This remix isn’t just a rework — it’s a passing of the torch moment in R&B. Kehlani brings the raw storytelling of today, while Brandy adds the depth of legacy and experience.

Together, they prove that R&B is alive, evolving, and as soulful as ever.

