Eagles claim WR Xavier Gipson, waive OL Kenyon Green

Published on September 23, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Source: Evan Bernstein / Getty

The Eagles claimed wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who was waived by the New York Giants on September 20. Gipson started the season with the Jets but was waived after Week 1.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

An undrafted free agent in 2023, Gipson made the Jets’ 53-man roster out of Training Camp. He opened his rookie season with a walk-off punt return touchdown on “Monday Night Football” against the Bills.

Gipson has 68 punt returns and 44 kick returns in 35 career games with the Jets. He didn’t appear in a game for the Giants after they claimed him. The Eagles’ two kickoff returns in recent weeks have been Tank Bigsby and John Metchie III.

In addition to his return abilities, Gipson has 27 career receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown.

The Article Eagles claim WR Xavier Gipson, waive OL Kenyon Green was orginally published on the Philadelphia Eagles’ website.

