Rams LB Missed Eagles Game Due to Alleged Food Poisoning From a Philly Cheesesteak

The Los Angeles Rams played without outside linebacker Nick Hampton in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as he was ruled out due to an undisclosed illness.

However, the update to the injury report appears to be food-related according to a post made by Hampton on social media. Hampton captioned a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed on his private Instagram that his illness came after something he ate, saying it’s the “last time I eat one of these nasty a** Philly cheese steaks!!!” and that he would rather “eat dirt” than to eat another cheesesteak.

Philadelphians said that he more than likely ate from a ‘tourist’ spot instead of getting Philadelphia’s finest from a staple in the city.

“I bet he went to a touristy spot smh” 19charris08 commented.

“Probably went to Pat’s or Geno’s” stacksondex said.

Hampton did not confirm where he purchased his cheesesteak.

