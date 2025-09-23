Jason Derulo Accuser Refiles Sexual Harrasment Lawsuit After Dismissal

Source:

The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against pop star Jason Derulo has been refiled after it was previously dismissed in early 2025. The new legal action, which was submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this week, seeks to revive the claims made by the plaintiff, who alleges inappropriate behavior and harassment by the singer.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2024, was dismissed by a judge due to what the court deemed insufficient evidence. However, the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, has now refiled the complaint with additional documentation and witness testimonies that she claims provide stronger support for her accusations.

New Evidence Sparks Refiled Lawsuit

In the newly refiled complaint, Jane Doe asserts that Derulo made repeated advances and subjected her to unwanted physical contact during their interactions. The plaintiff claims that these actions occurred while she was working as a dancer on a video shoot for one of Derulo’s music projects in 2023.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The new filing also includes statements from other dancers who were allegedly present during the events in question. These individuals, who have requested to remain anonymous, claim to have witnessed the behavior in question, further bolstering the accuser’s claims.

“While the initial dismissal was disappointing, we have gathered new evidence that we believe will make a compelling case,” said Jane Doe’s attorney, Jennifer Robinson. “Our client is standing up not just for herself but for others who may have experienced similar situations. We are confident that this new evidence will allow the court to give this case the serious consideration it deserves.”

Derulo’s Denial and Legal Defense

Jason Derulo, known for hits like “Talk Dirty” and “Savage Love,” has vehemently denied the accusations. His legal team swiftly dismissed the refiled lawsuit, calling it “baseless” and reiterating that the singer never engaged in any misconduct.

“Mr. Derulo maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously defend himself against these unfounded claims,” said a spokesperson for Derulo in a statement. “He is committed to his career, his fans, and maintaining a respectful environment on all of his projects.”

The singer’s defense has already attempted to refute the plaintiff’s accusations, citing what they describe as “inconsistencies” in the original filing. The legal team is expected to continue their fight for dismissal, but the refiled lawsuit has added new momentum to the case.

The Impact on Derulo’s Career

The legal drama surrounding Jason Derulo has already started to impact his public image and professional life. Although the singer has continued to release music and perform, industry insiders have noted that public interest in his personal life has overshadowed his recent work.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case could have broader implications for the entertainment industry, particularly regarding issues of sexual harassment and the treatment of women in professional settings. It highlights the ongoing challenges faced by many who come forward with allegations of misconduct, as well as the potential for legal action to either strengthen or weaken such claims.

What’s Next for the Case

With the refiled lawsuit now in play, legal experts predict the case could drag on for months or even years, depending on how quickly the court moves to schedule hearings. A trial could ultimately determine whether Derulo is held accountable for the alleged actions, or if the case will once again be dismissed.

For now, both parties are preparing for the next steps in what promises to be a closely watched legal battle. While the public awaits further developments, the accuser’s legal team remains resolute, and Derulo’s representatives continue to assert the singer’s innocence.