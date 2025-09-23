Yung Miami, Stevie J Among 70+ Wrote Letters On Diddy’s Behalf

Source:

In an display of support, over 70 individuals, including A-list celebrities and personal figures, have rallied behind Sean “Diddy” Combs ahead of his sentencing. Among the notable names who penned heartfelt letters to the court are Yung Miami, Stevie J, Claudine De Niro, Dallas Austin, and Diddy’s own children, highlighting the powerful impact the music mogul has had on their lives.

The letters, which were submitted as part of Combs’ legal proceedings, offer a glimpse into the many facets of his character beyond the headlines. The powerful letters paint a picture of Diddy as a father, a mentor, a friend, and a leader in the music industry.

A Family Man and Community Leader

Yung Miami, one half of the rap duo City Girls, expressed how Diddy has been not only a source of mentorship but a significant figure in her own personal growth. “He’s been there for me in ways no one else has. It’s more than just business—it’s family. He’s someone who empowers and inspires people, especially women, to take charge and build something bigger than themselves,” she wrote.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Stevie J, a longtime friend and collaborator of Diddy, shared similar sentiments, praising the mogul’s unwavering support throughout his career and personal struggles. “Diddy gave me a chance when no one else would. He believed in my talent and never stopped pushing me to be better,” Stevie J’s letter read.

From Industry Icon to Father Figure

Claudine De Niro, who has maintained a strong friendship with Diddy for years, also wrote a letter, calling him “a rock for so many” and highlighting his dedication to his children. Diddy, who shares six children with multiple partners, has frequently spoken about how fatherhood changed his life. His children, including his twin daughters and sons, were among those who wrote their own touching letters.

“I see my father as someone who never gave up, even when things got tough,” his son Justin Combs wrote. “He always told me to stand up for what I believe in and be a man of integrity. I’m proud to call him my father.”

The Music Industry’s Pillar of Support

Dallas Austin, a famed music producer and longtime collaborator, added his voice to the growing chorus of support, noting how Diddy’s influence extends far beyond the music charts. “He’s a visionary. He’s an innovator who helped shape the culture of hip-hop and R&B as we know it today. His impact on this industry is immeasurable, but his heart for people is even bigger,” Austin wrote.

The collection of letters paints a picture of a man whose contributions to the music industry and the lives of those around him cannot be overstated.

As Diddy faces sentencing, the letters serve as a reminder of his influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes, as a father, mentor, and friend.

The court will consider these powerful testimonials as part of the proceedings, underscoring the wide-reaching impact Diddy has had across generations.