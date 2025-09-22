Listen Live
The Lo'Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

Published on September 22, 2025

The Lo Down with Lore'l - Featured, Show Images
Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

The “Lo’ Down” serves up the real deal with a fresh round of headline-making drama, major wins, and those “did-that-really-happen?” moments taking over social feeds. From courtside feuds making their way into rap lyrics to iconic artists claiming their crowns, this entertainment update is packed with everything trending in the culture.


King vs. 6 God: The Cold War Heats Up

The tension between LeBron James and Drake just hit a new level. It all started when LeBron was spotted vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at a concert—a track that was a direct shot at Drake. The fallout was swift. Drake hit the unfollow button on social media and reportedly covered up his tattoo of the NBA superstar. When asked about the situation, LeBron kept it cool, saying it’s “always love” and that they’re just in “different places right now.” But the streets are talking. Is this a classic case of a superstar staying above the drama, or is there more brewing behind the scenes? While LeBron’s net worth, bolstered by movie productions, endorsements, and that lifetime [Nike] deal, keeps him financially untouchable, this clash of titans shows that loyalty in the industry is more complicated than ever.

Cardi B’s Platinum Power Play

Related Stories

Cardi B is back and proving she’s still a dominant force in the game. Her new album, [Album Name], went platinum on its first day out, a massive win that reminds everyone of her hit-making power. But the music is just part of the story. On the track “Pretty and Petty,” Cardi takes direct aim at her old rival, BIA, with some razor-sharp lines that left no room for interpretation. While some feel a diss track against a smaller artist wasn’t necessary for a legacy album, others are living for the drama. BIA, for her part, seems to be taking it in stride, noting that the mention has only boosted her streams.

The album also features a track that fans believe is aimed squarely at JT of the City Girls, with lyrics about betrayal and fake loyalty. A leaked DM, allegedly from JT, shows her firing back, telling a fan not to come at her about someone with “50 baby daddies.” This brings the drama full circle to Cardi’s personal life and her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Personal Gets Public: Cardi, Stefon, and the Baby Mama Drama

As Cardi celebrates her professional success, her personal life is under a microscope. Reports are swirling that Stefon Diggs is facing paternity suits from two different women, with another allegedly pregnant at the same time as Cardi. The internet is in a frenzy, with fans questioning the complicated dynamics of their relationship. While Cardi is no stranger to public relationships, dealing with multiple baby mamas is a new level of complexity. It raises questions about loyalty and what happens when the lines between love, fame, and family get incredibly blurry. Despite the outside noise, Cardi’s album remains a certified hit, proving that even in the middle of a storm, her star power shines bright.

