Listen Live

Breaking News

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return on Tuesday
Work

Viewers Cancel Disney+ Memberships In Protest Over Kimmel

Viewers Cancel Disney+ Memberships In Protest Over Jimmy Kimmel

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COMBO-US-TELEVISION-INTERNET-MERGER
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Thousands of viewers are canceling their Disney+ subscriptions in protest against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, sparking a growing backlash across social media. The movement gained momentum after Kimmel made a series of polarizing remarks that critics claim crossed the line, accusing the comedian of spreading divisive or politically charged commentary.

Hashtags like #CancelDisneyPlus and #BoycottKimmel have trended on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing screenshots of their canceled subscriptions and calling on others to follow suit. Many say they’re tired of what they describe as “one-sided political attacks” and “mean-spirited humor” on Disney-owned platforms.

“Enough is enough,” wrote one former subscriber. “I’m not paying for a service that promotes someone who insults half the country night after night.” Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing to what they see as a pattern of disrespect toward conservative figures and values.

The controversy flared up after a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which the host mocked a prominent political figure. While supporters argue Kimmel is exercising his right to free speech and satire, critics believe Disney, as the parent company of ABC and Disney+, should be more accountable for the tone and content broadcast under its name.

In response to the backlash, Disney has not issued an official statement. Kimmel, meanwhile, has not addressed the cancellations directly, but has previously defended his comedic style as satire aimed at holding public figures accountable.

The boycott has ignited broader conversations about entertainment, media bias, and the power of consumer protest. Some analysts say the impact on Disney+ could be limited, while others note that growing dissatisfaction among subscribers — especially when tied to cultural flashpoints — can lead to longer-term brand damage.

As the trend continues, Disney faces a familiar challenge in the streaming era: balancing creative freedom with an increasingly divided audience.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close