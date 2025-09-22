Viewers Cancel Disney+ Memberships In Protest Over Jimmy Kimmel

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Thousands of viewers are canceling their Disney+ subscriptions in protest against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, sparking a growing backlash across social media. The movement gained momentum after Kimmel made a series of polarizing remarks that critics claim crossed the line, accusing the comedian of spreading divisive or politically charged commentary.

Hashtags like #CancelDisneyPlus and #BoycottKimmel have trended on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing screenshots of their canceled subscriptions and calling on others to follow suit. Many say they’re tired of what they describe as “one-sided political attacks” and “mean-spirited humor” on Disney-owned platforms.

“Enough is enough,” wrote one former subscriber. “I’m not paying for a service that promotes someone who insults half the country night after night.” Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing to what they see as a pattern of disrespect toward conservative figures and values.

The controversy flared up after a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which the host mocked a prominent political figure. While supporters argue Kimmel is exercising his right to free speech and satire, critics believe Disney, as the parent company of ABC and Disney+, should be more accountable for the tone and content broadcast under its name.

In response to the backlash, Disney has not issued an official statement. Kimmel, meanwhile, has not addressed the cancellations directly, but has previously defended his comedic style as satire aimed at holding public figures accountable.

The boycott has ignited broader conversations about entertainment, media bias, and the power of consumer protest. Some analysts say the impact on Disney+ could be limited, while others note that growing dissatisfaction among subscribers — especially when tied to cultural flashpoints — can lead to longer-term brand damage.

As the trend continues, Disney faces a familiar challenge in the streaming era: balancing creative freedom with an increasingly divided audience.