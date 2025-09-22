Listen Live

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return on Tuesday
Trump Officals Tie Tylenol To Autisim Risk

Published on September 22, 2025

Acetaminophen ineffective for flu symptoms
Source: Richard Levine / Getty

In a controversial statement that has garnered significant attention, officials in former President Donald Trump’s administration have linked the overuse of acetaminophen (the active ingredient in Tylenol) to an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children. This assertion, which challenges conventional medical wisdom, has sparked debate among scientists and health experts.

The claim was made by officials in the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing an ongoing study that allegedly connects prenatal exposure to acetaminophen with developmental issues, including autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Proponents of this view argue that the widespread use of acetaminophen, particularly during pregnancy, may interfere with brain development in the fetus, leading to the higher rates of autism diagnoses in recent years.

This theory has roots in recent research, including animal studies and small-scale human studies, that suggest a potential link between acetaminophen exposure and developmental disorders. The findings have led some to call for more caution in the use of over-the-counter pain relievers during pregnancy. However, mainstream medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), have yet to endorse this theory, pointing out that the evidence is not conclusive and that acetaminophen remains one of the safest options for pain relief during pregnancy when used appropriately.

Despite the controversy, the discussion has gained traction among certain public health advocates, particularly those concerned with the rising rates of autism diagnoses. Critics, however, argue that such claims could lead to unnecessary panic and undermine trust in established medical practices, particularly when more research is needed to confirm the validity of the potential link.

While the debate continues, the discussion highlights ongoing concerns about the environmental and lifestyle factors that may contribute to the increasing prevalence of autism, as well as the importance of further scientific investigation into potential risk factors.

