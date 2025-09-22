Listen Live

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return on Tuesday
Man killed in crash on Broad Street in North Philly

Published on September 22, 2025

Amtrak Train Derailment Causes Mass Injuries In Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was killed while riding a dirt bike at the intersection of Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia on Sunday (Sep. 21) evening.

According to police, the crash happened at around 4:51 p.m., with the man being pronounced dead at the hospital at around 5:39 p.m..

An official confirmed to NBC10 that the man was driving a dirt bike, but no further information was immediately available about the incident.

The Crash Investigation Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

