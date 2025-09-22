Man killed in crash on Broad Street in North Philly

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Police are investigating after a man was killed while riding a dirt bike at the intersection of Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia on Sunday (Sep. 21) evening.

According to police, the crash happened at around 4:51 p.m., with the man being pronounced dead at the hospital at around 5:39 p.m..

An official confirmed to NBC10 that the man was driving a dirt bike, but no further information was immediately available about the incident.

The Crash Investigation Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia