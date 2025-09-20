Listen Live
Van Jones Shares "Shocking" DM He Received From Charlie Kirk

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

In the ongoing aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, which has now given Donald Trump and the MAGA section of the Republican party a "martyr" to attack the free speech of those on the left, Jones attempted to put out the fuse for the powder keg that is still dangerously close to exploding. 

Published on September 20, 2025

Van Jones Shares "Shocking" DM He Received From Charlie Kirk
Getty Images / Van Jones / Charlie Kirk

Van Jones hoped to spread a message of civility and coming together to have peaceful debates; instead, he is getting dragged and accused of trying to extend grace to Charlie Kirk.

It’s been some time since we all collectively rolled our eyes at Van Jones, but you can always count on him to give us a moment to do so. 

In the ongoing aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which has now given Donald Trump and the MAGA section of the Republican party a “martyr” to attack the free speech of those on the left, Jones attempted to put out the fuse for the powder keg that is still dangerously close to exploding. 

The CNN analyst shared a text message he received from the late Turning Point USA founder asking to come on his show, in an attempt to show that while Kirk has some really racist and sexist sh*t in the past, he shows signs of being open to engaging in peaceful dialogue, even after they were both locked in an intense debate on social media.

“Hey Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race,” Kirk wrote in his message that Jones shared with his followers on Instagram. 

The message from Kirk continued, “I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”

“Charlie Kirk and I were not friends. At all,” Jones said, added that the message “shocked me.”

Social Media Didn’t Share The Same Sentiment as Van Jones

Unfortunately, for Jones, it didn’t have the same effect on social media, as he is currently being dragged once again.

“I literally HATE van jones. It’s like he never got that “please yt people” part of his Mississippi childhood out of him. And the fake intellectualism and fake both sides is amoral,” a user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.

Another user on X said, “Van Jones wants us to honor a man who said the law banning discrimination against people who look like Van Jones was a “mistake.”

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.


