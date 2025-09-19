FTC Sues Ticketmaster And Live Nation Over Ticket Resale Schemes

Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken legal action against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, over alleged illegal ticket resale practices and deceptive pricing. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, accuses the companies of engaging in anti-competitive and fraudulent behavior that harms consumers and inflates ticket prices. The FTC’s move comes as public frustration over high ticket prices and the lack of transparency in the ticketing process continues to escalate.

At the core of the complaint is the allegation that Ticketmaster, which controls a significant portion of the primary ticketing market, has been engaging in deceptive practices that benefit scalpers and secondary ticket resellers. The FTC claims that Ticketmaster has allowed its platform to be exploited by resellers, inflating prices well beyond face value. This practice is exacerbated by “dynamic pricing” algorithms, which can artificially drive up costs based on demand, leaving fans with few options other than paying inflated prices or missing out altogether.

The FTC also accuses Ticketmaster of misleading consumers about ticket availability and pricing. The company allegedly misrepresents the number of tickets available for events and uses “hidden fees” that can increase the total price well beyond what was initially advertised. These fees, which often appear late in the checkout process, contribute to the growing public outcry about the lack of transparency in the ticket-buying experience.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Ticketmaster and Live Nation accountable for their role in perpetuating these practices and demands remedies that would benefit consumers, including changes to the companies’ pricing structures and clearer disclosures about fees. The case has garnered significant attention, with many advocates calling it a critical step in combating monopolistic behavior in the live entertainment industry and ensuring that ticket prices reflect fair market value, not inflated costs driven by corporate interests.

This legal action is a significant development in the ongoing battle over ticketing practices and could lead to broader reforms aimed at protecting consumers from unfair pricing tactics.