Fall Out Of Summer! Best Times To Book Holiday Plans

With fall just around the corner and the holiday season fast approaching, travelers are gearing up for their trips. In light of the upcoming rush, The Points Guy has released new data on airfare trends and strategies to help people save big on their holiday travel plans.

Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to share his insights on navigating the holiday travel season. He emphasized the importance of early planning and the best timing for booking tickets to get the most value.

“As we head into the holiday season, I encourage everyone to start planning now,” Kelly said. “Timing is key when booking your flights.”

Travel Trends: Airfare Prices & Hotel Outlook

On a positive note, Kelly pointed out that airfare prices for this fall have decreased, with many deals available for both domestic and international travel. However, holiday travel pricing has seen a rise. “Domestic airfare has increased by 6% this year, with the average holiday ticket now surpassing $600. International flights are averaging around $1,200,” he shared.

When to Book Thanksgiving and Christmas Flights

Kelly stressed the “Goldilocks approach” for booking flights, advising travelers not to wait too long but also not to jump in too early. For Thanksgiving, he recommended booking in the first week of October to avoid overpaying. For Christmas, the best window to book is during the first week of November.

“Timing is everything when it comes to saving money—it’s not about the exact day you buy your ticket,” Kelly explained.

He also suggested flying during off-peak times, like early mornings on less busy travel days, and returning later on the Monday after the holiday. “You could save nearly half on airfare by avoiding the chaos of peak travel days,” he said.

Set Alerts & Use Technology

Kelly also encouraged travelers to take advantage of technology by setting up price alerts. “Google Flights is a free tool—set up alerts for your route now,” he advised. “If you notice prices start creeping up, they’ll likely continue to rise, so don’t wait too long to book.”

Procrastination, Kelly warned, could lead to higher prices and missed opportunities for savings.