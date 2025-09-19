Steph Curry Claps Back At Killer Mike After Rude Comments

Source:

Stephen Curry responded swiftly to rapper Killer Mike after the artist called his wife, Ayesha Curry, an “embarrassment” in a recent Instagram comment.

The drama began on September 5 when Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, left a comment on a video posted by artist Bookie Woodz. In the video, Mike accused Ayesha of “struggling with trying not to cheat on her husband” and compared her to rapper GloRilla.

“My n**** said she wanna go be Glo!!!” Mike wrote, sparking backlash.

Stephen Curry, never one to shy away from defending his family, quickly fired back in the comments: “Naaaaa not you Mike. I’m cool stating and letting these other clowns have they’re moment… you’re better than that… Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans jumping to defend both sides. While Mike’s comment was seen as a critique of Ayesha, many stood by Curry’s response, praising his calmness and determination to protect his family.

In a February 2025 interview with People, Ayesha addressed the strength of her marriage to Stephen, saying, “Our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents. And that works for us because we’re two happy people raising kids together.” She added that surrounding themselves with supportive people is key to their success.

With Stephen and Ayesha showing unwavering unity, the couple has made it clear that their family bond remains their top priority—no matter the noise around them.