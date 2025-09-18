Listen Live
Trey Reed Family Denies University Claim He Was Found In Dorm

Family Of Trey Reed Denies University’s Claim He Was Found In Dorm Room

Trey Reed was allegedly found hanging from a tree on the campus of Delta State University, but the family says it was told otherwise.

Published on September 18, 2025

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-HOTELS
Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Trey Reed was allegedly found hanging from a tree on the campus of Delta State University in Mississippi earlier this week, but the family says there are some holes in the story. Officials at Delta State University claim that Trey Reed was found inside his dormitory room, contradicting viral reports that the 21-year-old student was reportedly lynched.

Mississippi Free Press reports that an attorney for the family of Trey Reed, full name Demartravion Reed, was told that the student was found inside his dorm room, but the family says local law enforcement reported his death entirely differently. The authorities are pushing back on the family’s assertion that they’re being misled by the reports.

From Mississippi Free Press:

At a press event at Living Faith Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Grenada late Tuesday afternoon, Vanessa J. Jones of the Jones Law Firm, who is representing the Reed family, told the media that the family is still waiting for answers.

“The family does not know exactly what happened on September the 15th of 2025,” she said. “We are seeking answers from Delta State University. We’re seeking answers from the coroner’s office.”

The report continues by highlighting that staff at the university found Reed hanging from a tree on Monday, directly in the middle of campus grounds. Delta State University Police Chief Mike Peeler shared his office’s findings at a press conference, adding that they did not suspect foul play.

Through Jones, it was shared that Reed’s family learned about their loved one’s death after the media did, and the confusion that ensued has sparked more questions than answers. The family is demanding that an independent autopsy be done to determine the actual cause of death.

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is also working alongside Reed’s family in their quest for answers and justice.

“Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him,” Crump shared in a media statement this week. “His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened. We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain. I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing transparency and answers for Trey’s family.”

Photo: Getty

Family Of Trey Reed Denies University’s Claim He Was Found In Dorm Room  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

