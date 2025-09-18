Listen Live
Clubbing Is Out, Run Club Is In — Philly’s Newest Run Club

September 18, 2025

Let’s just say with this new hobby takes “running to the club” to a whole other meaning. Philly Run Tribe is redefining what it means to run as a community in Philadelphia. What started as a small group of local runners meeting casually has grown into a thriving run club that emphasizes connection, encouragement, and inclusion as much as physical fitness. The group meets multiple times a week for organized runs, often gathering at different neighborhood landmarks to explore new parts of the city together.

Founded by brothers Hamza and Abdul Muhammad, Denzel Hill, Yasir Purdue, and Amir walker, the club welcomes people of all levels—from beginners just learning how to pace themselves to seasoned marathoners chasing new personal records. Organizers say the goal is to create a space where no one feels left behind. Each run includes various distance and pace groups, so participants can move at a speed that feels comfortable while still enjoying the energy of a collective experience.

More than just logging miles, Philly Run Tribe builds community through post-run hangouts, wellness workshops, and local charity initiatives. Members often partner with small businesses, highlighting neighborhood cafés and shops during meetups. The group also hosts themed runs, like holiday costume jogs or sunrise miles, to keep things fun and engaging.

For many, the club has become a vital social outlet, offering support that extends beyond the pavement. Runners celebrate each other’s milestones—whether that’s finishing a first 5K or completing a marathon—and cheer one another through personal challenges.

As the group continues to grow, its message remains simple: running is better together. Through consistent support and shared passion, Philly Run Tribe has built more than a run club—it has created a movement centered on unity, health, and community pride across Philadelphia’s streets.

