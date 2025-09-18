Marlon Wayans Reveals The Hinderance Of A Future “White Chicks 2”

Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

In the latest interview on The Breakfast Club, Marlon Wayans touches on one of the main reasons the movie screens might not see a sequel of the hit movie “White Chicks.”

Wayans has revealed that if there were to ever be a reboot, it would be mandatory to include his brother Shawn and himself. With the original movie being a hit, Marlon is always getting the question if there will ever be a second one coming in the future. The main issue that is stopping the sequel is the makeup process of the film.

During the filming of White Chicks, Wayans stated that makeup for take almost 7 hours to put on everyday for 60 days straight, with another 4-5 hours to take it off after filming. Some of the filming days would last up to 14 hours. He said that the makeup process was so taxing that it “almost killed us” (Marlon and Shawn) by lacking so much sleep.

Marlon also stated that he would not do any kind of movie that involves very heavy special effects makeup unless it could be digitally created. If technology could create the makeup and SFX that would equate to the SFX that were included in the movie, Wayans would be 100% down.

There has been rumors about Terry Cruz has been speaking of a White Chicks 2 sequel being developed. However, during The Breakfast Club interview, Marlon confirmed that there has been no White Chicks 2 movie developed or written as of today.

While White Chicks received poor reviews from critics upon its release, it became a box office success and has since earned cult status. The film follows two FBI agents who disguise themselves as white women to infiltrate a high-profile fashion event and catch a kidnapping suspect. Despite frequent debates about its portrayal of race—particularly the dynamic of two Black men transforming into white women—the film’s popularity has endured, and many fans still hope the Wayans brothers will reunite for a sequel.