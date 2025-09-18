5 officers shot, 3 fatally, while serving warrant in Pennsylvania

Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after five law enforcement officers were shot, three fatally, in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, state police said.

The incident was reported to 911 shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and multiple police and emergency medical service units responded, a York County emergency management official said.

According to sources, officers were serving a warrant in North Codorus Township at the time, law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The shooter was shot and killed by police, according to who said there is no ongoing threat.

Two officers are in critical but stable condition and are being treated at Wellspan York Hospital, officials said.

“There are simply no words that I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced and unfortunately will continue to occur,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris at a press conference Wednesday. “The grief will be unbearable, but we will bear it.”

The officers were following up on an investigation that began on Tuesday, according to Paris, who characterized the case as “domestic-related.”

Paris said there are many details police are not ready to release at this time due to the ongoing investigation. He did not identify the names of the officers or where they worked, only saying they are five law enforcement officers in York County.

“We will not rest until we’ve conducted a full, fair, confident and thorough investigation into this matter,” Paris said.

Police did not release the name of the shooter.

The scene is very large and remains active, Paris said. Agents with the ATF Harrisburg Field Office and the FBI are assisting at the scene.

“Our prayers are with the officers, their families, and the entire York County community,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Dave Miller, who lives across the street from the shooting, told ABC Harrisburg affiliate WHTM he watched as officers approached the barn area of a farm, then heard “many, many gunshots”. He described the incident as “traumatic.”

“Like a scene off today’s TV,” he told the station.

ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik, Luke Barr and Kayna Whitworth contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.