Police Arrest Man Who Stole Beyoncé's Hard Drives

Police Arrest Man Who Stole Beyoncé Hard Drives From SUV

Atlanta-area police arrest Kelvin Evans in connection with hard drives stolen out of an SUV featuring Beyoncé's music

Published on September 17, 2025

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Police in the Atlanta metropolitan region have arrested an area man in connection with stolen hard drives featuring unreleased music from Beyoncé. The man stole the hard drives from a parked SUV during the Houston superstar’s recent tour stop in Atlanta over the summer.

CNN reports that the break-in occurred on July 8 after one of Beyoncé’s choreographers reported that a computer and other items were stolen out of a rented SUV. In the call, the choreographer did not mention the singer by name but referenced someone important.

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” said the caller to 911, as reported by CNN. “I work with someone who’s like, of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

Evans is facing a charge of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft. The hard drives and other stolen items have not been recovered, according to police reports.

A court date for Evans has not been announced.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

