Body Of Black Student Found Hanging From Tree

Body Of Black Student Found Hanging From Tree — Foul Play In Question

Allegatins of foul play have been sparked all over the internet after the death of a 21-year-old Black student whose body was found hanging from a tree on a universsity campus in Mississippi.

Published on September 17, 2025

Police were notified Monday morning about the body found near the pickball courts at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. The officers found the body indentified as Demartravion “Trey” Reed. Classes at the 2,700 student campus were canceled that Monday.US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-HOTELS

There were several social media post that alleged that Reed had two broken legs and additional injuries that would prevent him from climbing up a tree. Also, on the morning of the death, the County Sheriff’s Department came to Trey’s family home and told them he passes away in his dorm bed.

In a statement that came from the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office (BCCO), it stated that Reed “did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injures consistent with an assult.” They also added that “as of now, there is no evidencer to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

A family member of Reed reatined civil rights attorney Ben Crump and announced him as their attorney on Tuesday. “We cannout accept vauge conclusions when so many questions remain,” Crump made in a statement. “I stand with this family, and I will lead a team of civil rights leaders and organizations in pursuing transparency and answers for Trey’s family.”

Despite the shocking death at Delta State and reports of threats directed at the school, Peeler said students on campus are safe.

