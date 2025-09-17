Cam’ron Escorts Adrien Broner Mid Postcast After Disrespect

Source:

In a dramatic turn of events on a recent episode of It Is What It Is podcast, rapper Cam’ron was forced to escort boxer Adrien Broner off the set after Broner made disrespectful comments towards the show’s female cohost, Dimepiece.

The podcast, which features candid conversations about sports, pop culture, and personal anecdotes, took a tense turn when Broner, known for his brash and often controversial persona, began making inappropriate remarks directed at Dimepiece. Sources close to the show report that the comments, which were both unprovoked and degrading, left the cohost visibly uncomfortable.

Cam’ron, who appeared visibly frustrated with the exchange, stepped in to de-escalate the situation. “That’s not what we’re about,” Cam’ron said during the heated moment, before telling Broner that his behavior was unacceptable. In a firm but calm tone, he instructed Broner to leave, saying, “We don’t play that disrespecting women thing.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After a brief back-and-forth, the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper escorted the boxer off the set, and the recording abruptly ended. Cam’ron later addressed the incident on his Instagram, stating, “We’re all about respect over here, especially to women. That’s non-negotiable.”

While Broner has yet to publicly comment on the incident, his behavior has sparked a mix of reactions online, with many praising Cam’ron for standing up to the boxer. Fans of the podcast are hopeful that future episodes will continue to foster an environment of respect and professionalism.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining decorum in public spaces, especially when it comes to treating women with dignity.