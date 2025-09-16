27-year-old woman shot, killed on front porch of home in Philadelphia

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Police are investigating a murder after a woman was killed on the front porch of a home overnight.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, police said.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman — now identified as Jasmine Johnson — and two other individuals were standing on the front porch of a home on West Montgomery Avenue in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood when she was shot.

The woman who was shot ran inside and collapsed on her back on the living room floor, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a shootout because 20 shell casings from a rifle and a handgun were found on different sides of the street.

According to police, bullets had flown into the home, and other people, including children, were inside, but not hurt. A bullet also went through a window of a neighboring house.

Police hope that several cameras in the area will help them determine what happened.

At this time, no arrests have been made, police said.

If you have any information on the suspect, authorities are pleading that you come forward. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip [CLICK HERE]

NBC10 Philadelphia contributed to this report