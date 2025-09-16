Valley Forge Military Academy Announces Closured In May 2026

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In a surprising turn of events, Valley Forge Military Academy and College has announced that it will be closing its doors in May 2026 after more than 100 years of operation. The renowned institution, located in Wayne, Pennsylvania, has long been a staple of military education and leadership development, but recent financial and enrollment challenges have led to the difficult decision to cease operations.

In a statement released on Friday, Valley Forge’s Board of Trustees explained that despite ongoing efforts to sustain the school, the combination of declining enrollment and mounting financial pressures made the continued operation of the academy untenable. “This decision was not made lightly,” the statement read. “We have worked tirelessly to explore every option, but the reality of our situation has left us with no other choice.”

Founded in 1928, Valley Forge Military Academy has been a cornerstone of military education for young men, offering a unique blend of academic rigor, character development, and physical training. Over the decades, the academy has produced numerous alumni who have gone on to distinguished careers in the military, business, and government. The college, which offered two-year programs, will also be affected by the closure.

The news has left many alumni, faculty, and current students in shock, with many taking to social media to share their memories of the institution. Current students will be given the option to finish their academic programs at other institutions, and faculty and staff will be provided with support during the transition.

Local community leaders have expressed sadness at the loss of an institution that has been part of the fabric of the region for generations. As Valley Forge Military Academy prepares for its final days, many are reflecting on its enduring legacy of discipline, leadership, and service.