Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B’s New Album Features Major Artist Collaborations

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alexander Wang - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week
Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Cardi B has officially dropped her much-anticipated sophomore album, “Bardi 2.0,” and it’s already making waves across the music world. The album, which includes a mix of high-energy rap, melodic hooks, and personal lyrics, showcases the rapper’s evolution as both an artist and a storyteller.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the Bronx-born rapper since her 2018 breakout debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The new release sees Cardi continue to explore a variety of genres, blending rap, reggaeton, and pop into her signature sound. One of the most exciting elements of “Bardi 2.0” is the impressive list of featured artists, many of whom share a similar bold energy and innovative sound.

The album opens with the fiery track “Money Moves,” which features a collaboration with rising rapper Lil Baby, adding a trap-inspired edge to the album. Another standout track, “Hot Girl Summer 2,” teams Cardi with fellow chart-toppers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, creating a powerhouse anthem that’s already a fan favorite.

In addition to these high-profile collaborations, the album also includes appearances from Latin superstar Bad Bunny, bringing a unique reggaeton flavor to the track “Fiesta”, and chart-topping pop sensation Billie Eilish, who delivers a hauntingly beautiful hook on “Shattered Glass.”

Cardi B has been open about the album’s personal nature, with several tracks reflecting on her journey as a mother, wife, and businesswoman. Fans have praised the album for its vulnerability, with Cardi addressing both the highs and lows of fame.

Bardi 2.0 is already making its mark, and with its eclectic features and bold sound, it’s clear that Cardi B is once again redefining the boundaries of hip-hop and pop music.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close