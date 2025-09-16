Cardi B’s New Album Features Major Artist Collaborations

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Cardi B has officially dropped her much-anticipated sophomore album, “Bardi 2.0,” and it’s already making waves across the music world. The album, which includes a mix of high-energy rap, melodic hooks, and personal lyrics, showcases the rapper’s evolution as both an artist and a storyteller.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the Bronx-born rapper since her 2018 breakout debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The new release sees Cardi continue to explore a variety of genres, blending rap, reggaeton, and pop into her signature sound. One of the most exciting elements of “Bardi 2.0” is the impressive list of featured artists, many of whom share a similar bold energy and innovative sound.

The album opens with the fiery track “Money Moves,” which features a collaboration with rising rapper Lil Baby, adding a trap-inspired edge to the album. Another standout track, “Hot Girl Summer 2,” teams Cardi with fellow chart-toppers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, creating a powerhouse anthem that’s already a fan favorite.

In addition to these high-profile collaborations, the album also includes appearances from Latin superstar Bad Bunny, bringing a unique reggaeton flavor to the track “Fiesta”, and chart-topping pop sensation Billie Eilish, who delivers a hauntingly beautiful hook on “Shattered Glass.”

Cardi B has been open about the album’s personal nature, with several tracks reflecting on her journey as a mother, wife, and businesswoman. Fans have praised the album for its vulnerability, with Cardi addressing both the highs and lows of fame.

Bardi 2.0 is already making its mark, and with its eclectic features and bold sound, it’s clear that Cardi B is once again redefining the boundaries of hip-hop and pop music.