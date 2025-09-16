Listen Live
Lil Nas X Enters Treatment Program After Naked Arrest

Published on September 16, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In Van Nuys - August 25, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

In an unexpected turn of events, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X has entered a treatment program following his recent arrest in which he was found naked in a public space. The arrest, which occurred last week in Los Angeles, quickly garnered widespread media attention, sparking a flurry of questions regarding the rapper’s mental and emotional health.

Sources close to the artist reveal that Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, voluntarily decided to seek professional help after his arrest, recognizing the toll recent pressures and public scrutiny have taken on him. “Montero is in a good place mentally and physically and is taking the necessary steps to focus on his well-being,” a spokesperson for the artist said in a statement. “He is committed to using this time to heal and grow.”

Details of the incident remain somewhat unclear, but authorities confirmed that the rapper was found wandering through a residential neighborhood in an incoherent state, prompting a call to local law enforcement. Though initially facing charges related to indecent exposure, the case has taken a turn, with his legal team pushing for mental health support rather than legal action.

Lil Nas X’s arrest comes on the heels of a series of high-profile public appearances and performances, where the artist has often found himself in the eye of a storm of both admiration and criticism. His unapologetic persona and willingness to challenge norms have sparked conversations on everything from gender expression to societal expectations, but they’ve also placed him under intense scrutiny.

Fans have shown overwhelming support for the star as he embarks on this next chapter of recovery. “We stand by you, Montero,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Take all the time you need.” Lil Nas X has yet to publicly address the situation but is expected to release a statement once he completes his program.

