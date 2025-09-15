Listen Live
Jail Call Reveals Details From Suspect in Light Rail Stabbing

The suspect acknowledged that he did not know the victim before the stabbing.

Published on September 15, 2025

Memorial of the 23 years old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Newly released jail recordings shed light on the man accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train last month.

Police say Decarlos Brown attacked Zarutska on Aug. 22 as the train headed toward the East/West Boulevard Station.

The 34-year-old, a repeat offender, is now facing both state and federal charges in the killing.

Audio captures conversations between Brown and his sister, Tracey. In the calls, Brown claimed he had “material” in his body that led him to attack Zarutska.

He also acknowledged that he did not know the victim before the stabbing.

Source: WSOC

