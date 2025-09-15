Jeezy Hits The Vegas Strip With New Residency Announcement

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy has officially announced a two-part Las Vegas residency that promises to be nothing short of historic. The “TM:101 Live” show will transform Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino into the ultimate hip hop-meets-orchestra experience, complete with a massive 101-piece live orchestra.

The residency comes hot on the heels of Jeezy’s recently completed 23-stop Thug Motivation 101 20th Anniversary Live Orchestra Tour. During the Detroit stop of that tour, he revealed the details of what the Sin City shows will look like.

Residency dates are divided into two thematic legs:

TM:101 Live – The Masquerade on October 31 and November 1 , using Halloween as a backdrop for a dramatic, mask‑and‑mystery‑infused performance.

and , using Halloween as a backdrop for a dramatic, mask‑and‑mystery‑infused performance. TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker on December 19 and December 21, bringing wintry holiday flair with “heavy snow” effects across the stage.

Musically, Jeezy has enlisted lyric‑and‑production heavyweights. Acclaimed bassist and composer Derrick Hodge will conduct, while Adam Blackstone handles musical direction. DJs Drama and Ace will also spice up the live show energy with sets of their own.

In addition to the live concerts, Jeezy teased a new project: Still Snowin’, a collaboration with DJ Drama that drops his birthday, September 28. He calls it “one of my favorite projects ever,” though he’s keeping details about features under wraps for now.