Jay-Z Opens Up About Times Square Casino Proposal

In a rare interview, Jay-Z shares his thoughts on his bid to open a casino in Times Square, New York City, and more.

Published on September 12, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation outfit partnered with developer SL Green and Caesars to draft a proposal for a new casino in New York’s Times Square neighborhood earlier this year. In a new interview, Jay-Z breaks down the latest business venture for the longtime entrepreneur, along with the Brooklyn native highlighting his appreciation for his hometown.

Jay-Z sat down for an exclusive chat with City & State New York to discuss the casino plans, his love of New York’s entertainment scene, and more.

From City & State New York:

You are known for your Grammy Award-winning music, your record producing, entrepreneurship, work as a media executive, philanthropy and activism. You’ve invested in New York before, including as a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets. How did you decide that you now want to expand into the casino business?
New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world class casino here makes perfect sense. I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that. Partnering with Caesars and SL Green – two organizations that understand real partnership and long-term community investment – gave us the chance to build something bigger than gaming. For me, it’s an extension of culture, an extension of the energy and action that makes New York the city it is.

Describe what you want to do in Times Square and why you think the area makes sense for a casino venue.
Times Square is the heartbeat of New York – a place where millions of people come every year to see Broadway shows, shop, celebrate the new year, and experience the city’s unmatched energy. Our vision is to build a destination that not only attracts visitors but also gives New Yorkers a place they’re proud to enjoy. A casino here doesn’t compete with Times Square – it complements it. We’re creating a hub that draws even more people into the neighborhood, generating new energy, new business, and new opportunities for everyone.

Check out Jay-Z’s full City & State New York interview here.

Photo: Getty

Jay-Z Opens Up About Times Square Casino Proposal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

