Listen Live
News

DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef

DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef

DJ Khaled says he tries to stay out of drama when artists he works with start beefing.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Caribbean Music Awards
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DJ Khaled says he tries to stay out of drama when artists he works with start beefing.

On a recent podcast with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, he explained how he handled things when Drake had beef with Rick Ross and Future in 2024. Even though he’s close with all of them, Khaled kept quiet. “I’m the one who always says, ‘We don’t need that.’ We need love and unity,” he said. “I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers. You can’t question my loyalty.”

After the podcast clip was shared on Instagram, reactions were split. Many online questioned why DJ Khaled has avoided speaking on larger issues, including the violence in Gaza, while others felt the interview itself wasn’t the right platform for him. Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, has often been called out by fans for not using his massive platform to speak on the struggles of his people. With millions of followers and global influence, many feel his voice could bring more attention to the ongoing crisis.

Instead, Khaled has remained silent, leaving supporters to question his reasons.

Khaled has worked with Drake many times over the years, on hits like “I’m On One” and “No New Friends.” Earlier this year, Khaled said Drake would appear on his new album “Aalam of God” on two songs. But after Drake made a weird comment under the post, Khaled deleted it and hasn’t mentioned it again.

He did drop two singles in August, “Brother” with NBA Youngboy and Post Malone, and “You Remind Me” with a lineup of dancehall stars. This will be Khaled’s first album since “God Did” in 2022.

SEE ALSO

DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close