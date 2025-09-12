Listen Live
News

GloRilla Leak Appears To Target Young Thug

A leaked track shows GloRilla apparently taking shots at Young Thug and his girl, Mariah the Scientist.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WJLB The Big Show Featuring Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, GloRilla, Tee Grizzley
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage / Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

A leaked track shows GloRilla apparently taking shots at Young Thug and his girl, Mariah the Scientist.

The drama started when a leaked jail phone call showed Thug making rude comments about GloRilla. He later apologized, saying, “I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life” and added that he doesn’t actually think she’s ugly. He ended his message with “I’m sorry to u twin.”

But Glo didn’t accept it. She quickly clapped back on social media, saying, “Mind you dis da same n*gga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.” She made it clear she wasn’t letting it slide.

Now, instead of more Instagram posts, she’s put her response into music. A leaked song, currently floating around online, shows GloRilla going all in. In the track, she raps, “Ms. Netta lookin a** n*gga, Jamaican Vegeta lookin a** n*gga, I don’t care if he cheat lookin a b*tch.” The lines not only take shots at Thug’s appearance, but also throw shade at Mariah, pulling her into the beef.

The internet lit up fast. Some fans think the track is savage and it’s showing GloRilla isn’t scared to speak her mind. Others feel like it’s a bit too much, especially since it drags Mariah into the mix. Either way, the tension just went up a notch, and people are now waiting to see if Thug or Mariah will respond. One thing’s for sure—this rap beef is far from finished.

SEE ALSO

GloRilla Leak Appears To Target Young Thug  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close