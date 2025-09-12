Listen Live
Remembering PNB Rock: A Philly Legend Gone Too Soon

Three years ago today, we lost Philly’s own PNB Rock.

Published on September 12, 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

His death shocked the entire Hip-Hop and R&B world. Known for his unique sound and realness, PNB Rock made music that people felt. He first went viral with *“My City Needs Something,”* a song that showed love to his city and what it was going through. Even while he was in jail, his name was growing in the streets of Philly. When he came home, he signed with Atlantic Records and went on to drop three solid albums that showed his growth as an artist.

Hip-Hop Wired spoke with PNB Rock’s DJ, DJ B-Flex, and his close friend, PNB Nova. They both shared stories about growing up with Rock and how he always stayed true to who he was.

PNB Nova said, “Rock was really a local boul, he would just be riding down the street, whether you were in Germantown, North Philly, Willowgrove, the mall, you would be like yo that’s Rock. He was so thorough that he would never act like he was too good for you or none of that.” DJ B-Flex spoke about how he wants people to remember PNB Rock, saying, “Before there was a PNB Rock, there was a Rakim Allen, and he was a great father. That’s not my blood, but that’s my blood brother.”

Today we remember more than just an artist, we remember a real one who never forgot where he came from. PNB Rock gave hope to the city, stayed loyal to his fans, and left behind music that will never be forgotten. His legacy still lives on in Philly and beyond.

