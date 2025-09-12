Young Thug Issues Public Apology On Instagram After Leaked Jail Calls

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Young Thug has posted a series of heartfelt apologies on Instagram in response to controversy stirred by leaked prison phone calls, according to social media and music news outlets.

The post includes letters addressed to several prominent figures in the music industry—among them Mariah The Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and others. In these messages, Young Thug expresses regret over his actions, acknowledges miscommunications, and seeks to mend relationships strained by both the leaked recordings and comments attributed to him during those jail calls.

Simultaneously, Young Thug released a new track titled “Man I Miss My Dogs”, which serves as part apology, part reflection. In it, he appears to address specific allegations from the leaked calls, including admitting to infidelity and to lying about certain aspects of his conduct. The song underscores his concern over losing personal relationships and the impact of what was shared publicly.

Drake, one of the artists mentioned in the apologies, reportedly “liked” the Instagram post, a gesture some fans have interpreted as acknowledging or tentatively accepting the overture.

So far, the response from other recipients has been more muted, with no detailed public statements from all parties. Fans and commentators are watching closely: some praise Thug for owning up, while others question the timing and authenticity of the apologies.

As the fallout continues, the Instagram post and accompanying song appear to signify Young Thug’s attempt to regain trust, repair reputations, and steer the narrative following one of the more turbulent chapters of his recent public life.