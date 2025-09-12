Listen Live
Entertainment

Young Thug Issues Public Apology On Instagram

Young Thug Issues Public Apology On Instagram After Leaked Jail Calls

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Young Thug has posted a series of heartfelt apologies on Instagram in response to controversy stirred by leaked prison phone calls, according to social media and music news outlets.

The post includes letters addressed to several prominent figures in the music industry—among them Mariah The Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and others. In these messages, Young Thug expresses regret over his actions, acknowledges miscommunications, and seeks to mend relationships strained by both the leaked recordings and comments attributed to him during those jail calls.

Simultaneously, Young Thug released a new track titled “Man I Miss My Dogs”, which serves as part apology, part reflection. In it, he appears to address specific allegations from the leaked calls, including admitting to infidelity and to lying about certain aspects of his conduct. The song underscores his concern over losing personal relationships and the impact of what was shared publicly.

Drake, one of the artists mentioned in the apologies, reportedly “liked” the Instagram post, a gesture some fans have interpreted as acknowledging or tentatively accepting the overture.

So far, the response from other recipients has been more muted, with no detailed public statements from all parties. Fans and commentators are watching closely: some praise Thug for owning up, while others question the timing and authenticity of the apologies.

As the fallout continues, the Instagram post and accompanying song appear to signify Young Thug’s attempt to regain trust, repair reputations, and steer the narrative following one of the more turbulent chapters of his recent public life.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close