Trey Songz Settles $20M Over Night Club Allegations

Published on September 12, 2025

Trey Songz has settled a $20 million lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the R&B singer of sexually assaulting her at a Miami nightclub in 2013, according to court documents filed this week.

The woman, identified in legal filings as “Jane Doe,” alleged that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, forced his hand under her dress and digitally penetrated her without consent during a party at the now-closed E11EVEN Miami. She filed the civil lawsuit in 2022, seeking $20 million in damages for sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

Attorneys for both parties informed the court that they reached a confidential settlement, prompting the judge to dismiss the case. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and neither side has publicly commented on the resolution. The settlement effectively ends one of several legal battles Songz has faced in recent years over alleged sexual misconduct, though he has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Songz’s legal team had previously argued that the woman’s claims were “baseless” and raised concerns about the delay in filing the lawsuit nearly a decade after the alleged incident. The woman’s attorneys maintained that she delayed coming forward due to trauma and fear of public scrutiny.

The settlement does not include any admission of liability from Songz. Legal experts note that settlements are not uncommon in high-profile civil cases, often allowing both sides to avoid the uncertainties of trial and the potential reputational damage that public proceedings can bring.

While this case is now closed, Songz still faces ongoing scrutiny as other allegations remain unresolved. The resolution marks another chapter in the singer’s lengthy legal history as he attempts to move past the accusations that have shadowed his career.

