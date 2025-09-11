Ten NFL Players You Didn’t Know Are From Philadelphia
Philadelphia has had a significant impact on the NFL, both historically and in the modern era. Here’s how the city has shaped the league.
- The Eagles, established in 1933, are one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. They have a passionate fan base and a history of success, including Super Bowl victories in 2018 (Super Bowl LII) and multiple NFL Championships before the Super Bowl era.
- Philadelphia hosted the first-ever NFL Draft in 1936 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. This event laid the foundation for the modern draft system.
- The “Philly Special”: During Super Bowl LII, the Eagles executed one of the most iconic trick plays in NFL history, leading to a touchdown by quarterback Nick Foles.
- The city has produced numerous NFL players who have made significant contributions to the league, including Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers.
Here are some of the leagues top players that you may not have known are from Philadelphia:
- D’Andre Swift
- Swift attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As a senior, he played high school football and rushed for 1,564 yards on 149 carries with 25 touchdowns. He committed to the University of Georgia to play college football.
2. D.J. Moore
- Moore attended Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he played high school football.
3. Chris Godwin
- Godwin, born in Philadelphia attended Middletown High School in Middletown, Delaware.[3] He played high school football for the Cavaliers and was a key member responsible for a 41–7 record over his four years and two State Championships.
4. Kevin Byard
- Byard was born on August 17, 1993, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
5. Bryce Young
- Young was born on July 25, 2001, in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.[1][2] He later moved to Pasadena, California, where he lived for most of his adolescence.
6. Mike McGlinchey
- McGlinchey attended St. Joseph/St. Robert School (Warrington, Pennsylvania) and William Penn Charter School (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Who is Phillies' Karen?: Woman snatches HR Ball from kid [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players
-
Every Artist Coming to the Dell Music Center in 2025