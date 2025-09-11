Listen Live

Breaking News

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Local

Business Curfew forces most Philly businesses to close at night

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia To Clear Homeless Encampment In Kensington
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

A new curfew ordinance requires businesses in certain Philadelphia neighborhoods to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The new curfew goes into effect 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10 for businesses in Germantown, Fairhill, Hunting Park, Frankford and Mount Airy as well as Kensington.

Mitesh Patel, owner of The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on Kensington Avenue, believes the law would potentially disrupt essential services his business provides beyond its public hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re already in a bad area, and I don’t think putting a bill under the umbrella of a nuisance business is the right way to fix the underlying problems,” Patel said.

Patel also expressed concern that the ordinance may shift criminal activity rather than reduce it.

“The supposed bill is supposed to deter crime. I think what will happen is that crime will go elsewhere. In other streets, vacant buildings will become the new spot, or more residential areas,” he said. “We need to use the existing laws and actually address the issues. Treat the actual problems and not say it’s a business’s fault.”

According to data from the Institute for Justice, 14% of Philadelphia’s night time economy comes from the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

Despite the pushback, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that she will not do anything to prevent the bill from becoming law.

“I want to wholeheartedly affirm that I support the intent of her legislation. We have been unapologetic about affirming, under the Parker administration, that we are going to war with the status quo in the City of Philadelphia and that is what Councilmember Lozada is working to do with that legislation,” Mayor Parker explained.

A spokesperson for the city of Philadelphia said that enforcement of this bill will start in 60 days.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philadelphia Orders A Mandatory Curfew Following Protest

RELATED: City Council Approves 10 p.m. Curfew for Philly Children and Teens

RELATED: Wildwood approves backpack ban on boardwalk following unruly Memorial Day weekend crowds

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
165 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close