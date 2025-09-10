Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s New Thriller ‘The Rip’

Listen Live

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Teyana Taylor Brings The Heat In Netflix’s 'The Rip'

Published on September 10, 2025

Netflix's 'The Rip' First Look Images
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix just dropped the teaser trailer for its upcoming action thriller The Rip. Teyana Taylor has been collecting credits like infinity stones as she appears in the upcoming film alongside stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Read more and watch the teaser trailer inside.

Directed by Joe Carnahan (NarcCopshop), the film dives deep into the world of Miami cops who stumble across millions in cash during a raid. They quickly realize that money changes everything.

Damon and Affleck lead the story as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, two longtime partners whose loyalty is tested once trust begins to crumble. The chemistry between Damon and Affleck is undeniable. After all, these two have been real-life friends and collaborators for decades. But what happens when even brotherhood can’t survive greed? That’s the burning question at the center of The Rip.

According to Tudum, Carnahan calls the film an “extension” of classic cop dramas like Serpico and Heat, but with a modern edge and an emotional heartbeat. Inspired by the true stories of Miami police operations known as “rips,” the film doesn’t just ask whether cops can be trusted. Instead, it asks if they can even trust each other when millions are on the line.

While Damon and Affleck are the anchors, the supporting cast is stacked. Teyana joins the crew alongside Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, and Sasha Calle. Taylor, fresh off her acting glow-up in A Thousand and One, continues to prove she can move seamlessly between music, fashion, and film.

From the teaser alone, The Rip looks gritty, fast-paced, and layered with the kind of tension that makes you lean in. Miami’s lush backdrop only adds to the drama. A city that is as vibrant as it is dangerous.

Carnahan says the film is about more than action and shootouts. It’s about humanity.

“There are good people in the world,” he reminds viewers in the article. “They want to do good, they want to be kind, they want to be compassionate.”

Still, he warns audiences to keep their guard up: “At some point you’re going to get your heart broken, you just don’t know by whom.”

Is Teyana’s characters one of the good guys?

With Damon and Affleck back in front of the camera together and Taylor leveling up as Hollywood’s next multi-hyphenate star, The Rip is already shaping up to be Netflix’s first big thriller of 2026.

The Rip premieres January 16 on Netflix.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

