Charges downgraded in fatal Philly shooting due to video evidence

Charges downgraded in fatal Center City shooting due to video evidence

Published on September 10, 2025

Yellow Caution Tape
Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

Prosecutors in Philadelphia have downgraded the charges of a crime after video footage suggests that the encounter did not go as prosecutors believed.

Newly released video footage has reduced a murder charge to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Lauren Jardine in Center City.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday at the busy intersection of 12th and Chestnut streets. Surveillance and cellphone video show a confrontation between Jardine and the suspect, identified by police as 45-year-old John Kelly, escalating quickly.

Jardine is seen pulling a gun, followed by Kelly appearing to brandish a screwdriver. The two struggled before Kelly gained control of the firearm.

Police said Kelly then shot Jardine multiple times. Additional footage captured from a nearby building also shows part of the altercation.

Kelly was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic. “Somebody got killed because they intervened in a fight,” said Jackie Smith, a Center City resident.

Police believe Jardine may have initially tried to break up an argument between Kelly and a woman believed to be his girlfriend. That woman is also seen in the video.

Jardine’s shared with souces that she was in the process of earning her GED. She had spoken at a city event for Adult Education and Family Literacy last year, saying, “Now, more than ever, I’m sincere and dedicated to earning my GED, for both her and me, so one day soon I can start my own business.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

