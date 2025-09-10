Listen Live
Will Smith Makes Multi-Year Movie Deal With Paramount

Published on September 10, 2025

Will Smith concert in Wolfsburg
Source: picture alliance / Getty

In a major career move, actor and producer Will Smith has signed a multi-year movie deal with Paramount Pictures, promising to bring a slate of high-profile films to the studio in the coming years. The announcement, made Tuesday morning, signals a new chapter for the actor, who has had a transformative career spanning decades in Hollywood.

Smith, 56, has consistently been a box office draw with hits like Independence Day, Men in Black, and Bad Boys. With this new deal, he is set to produce and star in several major projects under the banner of Paramount, known for its blockbuster films like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick. The deal also includes an option for Smith’s production company, Westbrook Studios, to collaborate with the studio on a variety of genres, from action-packed thrillers to high-concept dramas.

The collaboration is already generating buzz, with sources saying that Smith is bringing several tentpole projects with him, including a sequel to one of his previous hits, and a new sci-fi action film set in a futuristic world. The actor has long been known for his willingness to take on diverse roles, and Paramount executives are excited about the creative freedom the partnership will allow.

“I’ve always loved working on films that challenge me and take audiences on unforgettable rides,” Smith said in a statement. “Paramount shares that same passion for storytelling, and I’m thrilled to partner with them on what’s next.”

The deal also marks a significant shift for Smith, who had previously worked with other studios for much of his career. Paramount’s emphasis on global blockbuster filmmaking aligns perfectly with the actor’s ambitions to push his career in bold new directions.

Fans can expect big things as Smith and Paramount prepare to take the entertainment world by storm.

