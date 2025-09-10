Listen Live
Miguel Suprises Fans With Baby Announcement On Social Media

Published on September 10, 2025

Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

In a move that stunned fans and followers, Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel has revealed that he is now a father. The singer took to social media late Tuesday night to share the surprise news, posting a photo with the babys face bluured out with the caption “Our baby turned 1 today! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO!

The announcement came without any prior hints, prompting a wave of shocked and excited reactions across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Miguel, 39, has kept much of his personal life private in recent years, making the post even more unexpected.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with congratulations, heart emojis, and questions about the baby’s name and mother. As of Wednesday morning, Miguel has not disclosed further details, choosing instead to let the image speak for itself. The black-and-white photo shows the singer looking down at the baby, wrapped in a soft blanket, with a quiet smile on his face.

Speculation quickly turned toward model and longtime partner Nazanin Mandi, whom Miguel married in 2018. The couple had reportedly separated in 2021 before reconciling in 2022. Whether Mandi is the child’s mother remains unconfirmed, as neither party has made a public statement.

Miguel’s sudden post has sparked a viral buzz, with fans praising him for sharing such a meaningful moment in such a genuine, unfiltered way. Some called the moment “the softest plot twist of 2025.”

Known for hits like “Adorn” and “Sure Thing,” Miguel has maintained a loyal fanbase throughout his career. While he has yet to reveal more about his journey into fatherhood, one thing is clear: the singer is entering a new and deeply personal chapter—and he’s chosen to let the world in.

