Foot Locker Hires Former Nike Exec Linked To Resale Scandal

Back in 2021, former Nike executive Ann Freeman was forced to resign when it was revealed that her son, Joe Herbert, was making serious bank off the sneaker resale market thanks to his mother’s position at the company.

Well, don’t call it a comeback but Ann Freeman (formerly known as Ann Herbert) has once again landed herself a brand new shiny position in the sneaker game as it’s been announced that she will be taking on presidential duties over at Foot Locker Inc. According to Complex, Herbert will be taking over Foot Locker’s North America operations as Dick’s Sporting Goods completes its purchase of the sportswear conglomerate. Needless to say, sneaker heads are already wary of what that might entail, as her sneaker reselling son is still out there loose in the wild.

Per Complex:

While an internal investigation by Nike showed Freeman did not violate any company policies, both parties decided it was best for her to depart from the company. Then, in August 2022, footwear company Allbirds announced it brought Freeman on its board of directors, which was the first time the former Nike VP took on the surname publicly.

“I am thrilled to join and lead Foot Locker North America at such a transformative moment,” Freeman, the new president of Foot Locker North America, said. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build on Foot Locker’s rich heritage and deliver innovative experiences to a variety of footwear consumers—from athletes to sneaker enthusiasts and everyone in between. I look forward to working with the talented Foot Locker team as we accelerate growth, enrich our brand partnerships, and inspire the next generation of consumers.”

It should be interesting to see if her son’s West Coast Streetwear reselling business makes a roaring comeback as well now that she’s running the show over at Foot Locker.

What do y’all think about Foot Locker hiring Ann Freeman as president of their North American operations? Let us know in the comments section below.

