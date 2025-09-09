Listen Live
Joe Budden And Kylie Jenner Possible Witnesses In Civil Case

Published on September 9, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing civil case involving accusations against rapper Tory Lanez has taken a surprising twist, with reports emerging that media personalities Joe Budden and Kylie Jenner may play pivotal roles as witnesses.

According to sources familiar with the case, both Budden and Jenner have been named in legal filings related to the highly publicized 2020 shooting incident in which Megan was shot in the foot after attending a Hollywood party. The shooting, which has led to a tangled web of legal proceedings and media coverage, could see these two high-profile figures testify about key events leading up to the incident.

Joe Budden, a former rapper and current media mogul, was reportedly in contact with both Megan and Lanez prior to the shooting, and investigators are keen on his potential insights into the events surrounding the party. Sources say Budden’s presence at various social gatherings leading up to the altercation could offer crucial context.

Kylie Jenner, whose infamous pool party at her Los Angeles mansion was one of the last locations where Megan and Lanez were seen together, is also expected to provide testimony. Multiple reports indicate that Jenner may be called to the stand to clarify the interactions that took place that night, particularly regarding any tensions that might have arisen between the parties involved.

Legal experts suggest that Budden and Jenner’s testimony could have significant implications for the case, shedding light on the events from different angles. While both celebrities have remained tight-lipped publicly about the case, their involvement in the proceedings may offer much-needed clarity as Megan seeks justice.

As the civil case continues to unfold, fans and legal observers alike will be watching closely to see how the testimonies of these high-profile witnesses will impact the outcome.

