Eagles Aquire RB Tank Bigsby; trade Jaguars draft picks

Published on September 9, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

After a week one win, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to build onto their championship roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles have added to their backfield, acquiring running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks.

Bigsby, 24, rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns last season and also averaged 32.5 yards per kick return. The Eagles see Bigsby as a kick returner and remain high on their running back room, which is led by Saquon Barkley and also features AJ Dillon and second-year player Will Shipley.

The deal for Bigsby marks the fifth trade the Eagles have made since mid-August. The flurry of roster moves also brought receiver John Metchie III, quarterback Sam Howell and offensive lineman Fred Johnson to the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Jaguars selected Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He had 910 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 34 games with the Jaguars.

ESPN contributed to this report

