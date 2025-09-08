Trump Booed At US Open, As The Least Popular President Continues To Receive The Same Hate He Spreads

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

President Donald Trump was met with a mixture of cheers and boos (heavy on the boos) at the U.S. Open Sunday, just like when he made an appearance at the Super Bowl, the Kennedy Center and, for whatever reason, in Scotland.

It’s almost as if the president with the lowest approval rating of any modern president, and the highest number of massive protests against any modern president, is simply not as popular as he constantly deludes himself into believing he is.

From the New York Times:

The match, between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, was supposed to start at 2 p.m. Eastern time. It was initially delayed 30 minutes, and then another 15, and ultimately did not start until 2:48 p.m., with hundreds of people still waiting to get through security. Mr. Trump entered the back area of the luxury suite at the center of the stadium in Flushing, Queens, at about 1:45 p.m. and spoke to several people as fans slowly filed in. There was little demonstrable cheering or booing when Mr. Trump entered the main seating area at 2:30 p.m. for the national anthem. But when he was shown on the video screens, fans unleashed a loud round of mostly boos, with some cheers mixed in. The president was on the screens only briefly as he stood and saluted. After the first set, he was shown on the screens again, and that time was met with louder, more sustained booing, as well as some cheers.

Predictably, right-wing social media platforms have been ignoring the obvious boos and the dead air from when Trump first entered the seating area (reminiscent of his birthday army parade), and pretending their messiah got a yuge welcoming reception. You can expect that, even if members of the MAGA cult do acknowledge Trump got booed, they’ll say it’s because he caused the match to start 48 minutes late, not because he’s a raging white nationalist and compulsive propaganda spreader who is weaponizing the military against Black cities, taking a Gestapo approach to immigration enforcement, and continuing to wage a tariff-based trade war that has put the American consumer’s pockets on the frontline.

To be fair, in a stadium with more than 20,000 people in it, there were likely plenty of Trump fanatics in attendance, so there were certainly people cheering for him, but this is a president with the intelligence of a toddler and the ego of a spoiled rich toddler, so a crowd that appears to be more full of haters than supporters is enough to have him up in the wee hours of the morning crying to his Truth Social feed about how he’s the most popular president in history and the only reason he got booed is because Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Oprah and Beyoncé planted a bunch of Antifa terrorists at a tennis match.

Look, I’m just saying that maybe Trump would do well to confine his visits to places where he’s guaranteed to be welcome by everyone. Neo-nazi groups appear to think he’s “the best thing that ever happened” to them. Maybe he can show up to one of their events and get love from the very fine people on all sides. (Not that a white supremacist gathering is all that distinguishable from your average Trump rally, but whatever.)

If only the nationally televised sporting events were open only to his fans, congressional Republicans and his Cabinet members. Twenty thousand screaming fans who are only there to passionately sniff his butt and occasionally watch a ball fly across a court? Well, that’s just Trump’s greatest wet dream right there.

Hell, Trump probably didn’t care about the match anyway. He hears “U.S. Open” and probably thinks, “That’s how all these damn illegals got here in the first place.”

Maybe stick to Mar-a-Lago golf courses, Trumpy. They probably love you there, and if they don’t, you can just kick them out.

Or, whatever. Let him keep showing up where he’s not wanted, and the people will keep making America great again by reminding him he’s the most hated world leader of a generation.

