Listen Live
Local

Meek Mill Welcomes IShowSpeed With Dreamchasers Chain

Meek Mill Welcomes IShowSpeed To His Dreamchasers Fam With An Iced Out Piece

We doubt IShowSpeed will be putting in any work for the crew but hey, you never know...

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
Source: Hector Vivas / Getty

Ever since Drake unleashed “Back To Back” on Meek Mill back in 2015, the Philly rapper has had a rough go as his career hasn’t reached its prior heights, he did a prison bid for a probation violation, and even (innocently) got roped into the whole Diddy thing.

Hoping to move past the struggle that has been his last decade and maybe win over a new crop of fans in the process, Meek Mill met up with the crazy popular YouTuber and social media personality, IShowSpeed during Speed’s stop in Philadelphia and actually blessed him with his own Dreamchasers pendant to show some love and unity amongst the two camps.

Related Stories

Linking up with the famous YouTuber as he stopped by the City of Brotherly Love for his Speed Does America Livestream Tour, Meek Mill took the opportunity to spread said Philly love in the form of an iced out Dreamchasers piece which he gifted to the 20-year-old multimillionaire much to his delight saying “IShowSpeed is officially part of Dreamchasers now.”

Happily handing down the diamond encrusted “DC” pendant (though Meek spells “dream chasers” as one continuous word instead of two), Mill acknowledged that Speed’s generation “don’t really know about me yet. I gotta do my just due to get back to the young boi’s. That’s why I’m here today rockin’ with y’all.”

Man, once Speed and his following start’s googling “Meek Mill” and everything associated with him pops up, it will be interesting to see how they react to what Meek’s been going through for the last decade or so. Good luck with that, Meek.

What do y’all think about Meek Mill making IShowSpeed a part of his Dreamchasers familia? Check out the video and sound off in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO

Meek Mill Welcomes IShowSpeed To His Dreamchasers Fam With An Iced Out Piece  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
165 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close