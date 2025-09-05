Listen Live

Eagles sign Za'Darius Smith to one-year contract
Miami Cop Arrested for Firing Gun at Boyfriend During Dispute

Published on September 5, 2025

Police line do not cross tape at a collision site on Ocean Drive.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

A Miami cop is facing charges after she allegedly fired a gun during a dispute with her boyfriend.

27-year-old Sthephany Canizares, was arrested and removed from duty after she allegedly fired her service weapon during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend—who is also the father of their child.

The argument reportedly began when Canizares discovered “inappropriate messages” on his phone. At the couple’s home in Cutler Bay, she was found outside holding a gun and refused to come inside. He retreated into a bedroom with their young daughter and his own firearm before hearing a loud noise that appeared to be a gunshot.

Although there are some people on Instagram that label her having the ‘crashout of the year’, some of the comments say her actions were vaild.

“I’m not saying it was right, but I understand” priscillaf.hansen commented

“What’s the issue? I’m sure he deserved it” lobe_game chimed in.

What do you think? Crashout of the year? Let us know in the comments!

