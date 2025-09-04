Philly puts neighborhoods at the forefront of next year’s celebrations for America’s 250th birthday

Source: xbrchx / Getty

City officials gathered Wednesday to discuss new details about their neighborhood-centric celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year.

Director Michael Newmuis announced that the theme for next year is “Ring It On”, referencing the replica Liberty Bells that will be placed in 20 commercial corridors citywide. These liberty bells were serves as sort of a scavenger hunt to guide tourists to different sections of the city beyond the Historic District, stadiums and the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Commerce Director Karen Fegley said the corridors will also get beautification improvements like banners and planters.

“We’re going to use it to uplift small businesses, attract new visitors, and create a ripple effect across every participating community,” she said.

The neighborhood focus will include new festivals; 250 block parties with DJs, games and swag; and a neighborhood tour series featuring a different community each week.

Mayor Cherelle Parker wants the impact to outlast the year.

“We’re making sure no community is left behind and that every resident and every neighborhood feels seen and valued and a part of this historic celebration,” she said. “The legacy, if we do it right, will extend beyond 2026 through increased visibility, deeper civic pride, and new economic opportunity.

“This is a once-in-a-generation chance to show the world where America started — of course, that place in history is important, it’s a fact — but where we’re going next.”

For more information on America’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia [CLICK HERE]

