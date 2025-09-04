Listen Live
Local

Philly Officials Discuss Celebrations for America’s 250th birthday

Philly puts neighborhoods at the forefront of next year’s celebrations for America’s 250th birthday

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia, Independence Hall historic landmark in Philadelphia street view
Source: xbrchx / Getty

City officials gathered Wednesday to discuss new details about their neighborhood-centric celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year.

Director Michael Newmuis announced that the theme for next year is “Ring It On”, referencing the replica Liberty Bells that will be placed in 20 commercial corridors citywide. These liberty bells were serves as sort of a scavenger hunt to guide tourists to different sections of the city beyond the Historic District, stadiums and the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Commerce Director Karen Fegley said the corridors will also get beautification improvements like banners and planters.

“We’re going to use it to uplift small businesses, attract new visitors, and create a ripple effect across every participating community,” she said.

The neighborhood focus will include new festivals; 250 block parties with DJs, games and swag; and a neighborhood tour series featuring a different community each week.

Mayor Cherelle Parker wants the impact to outlast the year.

“We’re making sure no community is left behind and that every resident and every neighborhood feels seen and valued and a part of this historic celebration,” she said. “The legacy, if we do it right, will extend beyond 2026 through increased visibility, deeper civic pride, and new economic opportunity.

“This is a once-in-a-generation chance to show the world where America started — of course, that place in history is important, it’s a fact — but where we’re going next.”

For more information on America’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia [CLICK HERE]

READ MORE:

RELATED: MLB All-Star Game comes to Citizens Bank Park in 2026

RELATED: Philadelphia’s FDR Park to Host North America’s Largest Swing Set

RELATED: Netflix’s Love Is Blind Is Casting The Singles Of Philadelphia

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close