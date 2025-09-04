Listen Live
Eagles Game Day Home Opener

Eagles Game Day Home Opener — Heres What You Can & Can’t Bring

Published on September 4, 2025

NFL: JUL 18 Lincoln Financial Field
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field this season as reigning Super Bowl LIX champions, ready to defend their title.

If you’re planning a trip to the Linc, it’s important to know the stadium’s rules on bags and personal items before heading out.

Approved Bags

Fans are asked to bring as few items as possible, but some bags are permitted:

  • Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • One-gallon clear freezer bags (like Ziploc)
  • Small clutch bags up to 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without straps. These may be carried in addition to one clear bag.
  • Medical exceptions are allowed after inspection. Fans with medical needs should contact Fan Services in advance at contact@lincolnfinancialfield.com.

Prohibited Bags

Certain items are strictly off-limits, including: purses larger than a clutch, coolers, backpacks, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions with compartments, computer or camera bags, and any oversized bags.

Food Policy

Yes, you can bring food inside—but it must be wrapped in clear plastic. So if you grab a hoagie on the way, make sure it’s packaged properly before entering the stadium.

Other Permitted Items

Some items are permitted after inspection, including:

  • Small clutch bags, camera cases, and binocular cases within 4.5″ x 6.5″
  • Medical supplies (insulin, oxygen, breast pumps, small coolers for medicine)
  • Diaper bags with infant essentials
  • Small radios (with headphones)
  • Signs under 18″ x 24″ that don’t block views or hang on stadium surfaces
  • Battery-powered clothing or signs if approved (no loose wires or batteries)
  • Tablets such as iPads and Kindles, as long as they don’t display offensive content or block views
  • Seat cushions up to 15″ x 15″ without zippers, pockets, or metal backing
  • Empty plastic water bottles
  • Sunscreen
  • Plastic helmets, including football, mini, bike, or hard hats

By following these rules, Eagles fans can speed through security and focus on what matters most—cheering on the Birds this season at the Linc.

