Is Jeremih Set To Join 'Love & Hip-Hop: Miami'?

Published on September 4, 2025

Juicy Fest 2025
Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

R&B singer Jeremih may be heading to Love & Hip Hop: Miami, according to online chatter that has fans talking and speculating nonstop. The rumor started gaining traction on social media and fan forums this week, with a particularly active thread on Lipstick Alley claiming that the Chicago-born hitmaker is joining the cast for Season 7.

While Jeremih hasn’t confirmed the move, the discussion is picking up steam. Fans are already imagining how the “Birthday Sex” singer would fit into the show’s dramatic storylines. With a career that includes collaborations with 50 Cent, YG, and Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih brings serious star power — and possibly, a few unresolved industry relationships — to the table.

If he does appear on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Jeremih would follow a growing number of artists who use reality TV to refresh their careers or showcase a more personal side. With his long-awaited album Later That Night still unreleased and his public appearances limited in recent years, the timing could be strategic. Reality TV offers a huge platform, and Love & Hip Hop has a loyal, vocal fanbase.

The speculation also sparked some hilarious and pointed reactions online. One user on Lipstick Alley quipped, “They all need the money…” while another recalled a past link: “Yea remember when he was in the studio with Karlie Redd?”

Still, not everyone sees this move as a step forward. Some fans worry that it signals a pivot away from music, while others welcome any opportunity to see more of Jeremih — whether on stage or on screen.

So far, neither Jeremih nor VH1 has made an official statement. But if the rumor proves true, Jeremih could bring fresh energy — and plenty of intrigue — to a series already packed with personality.

Until then, fans are watching closely, wondering: is this just talk, or is Jeremih about to make his reality TV debut?

