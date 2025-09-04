Eagles to Skip Super Bowl LIX Banner Raising Ceremony Opening Night

Listen Live
Eagles to Skip Super Bowl LIX Banner Raising Ceremony

Published on September 4, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Elsa / Getty

As the Philadelphia Eagles open the NFL season versus their division rival Dallas Cowboys, Lincoln Financial field will honor the Super Bowl LIX champions by raising their championship banner in the rafters.

Everyone will be in attendance, except the people responsible for the Championship banner.

Nick Sirianni was so locked in, that the head coach himself forgot that their was a banner raising ceremony the night of their opener.

“I didn’t know it was banner night,” the Eagles’ head coach said. “We won’t be out for that.”

That’s right, the entire Eagles staff, players and coaches, will be in the locker room during the ceremony, ‘keeping the main thing the main thing’

Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Corey Perrine / Getty

He then spoke about the intention behind being in the locker room during the ceremony and how he doesn’t want a ounce of complacency to creep into the locker room.

“Pretty intentional about that, just being solely focused on the day, but I think that’s really been our process,” Sirianni said in June. “I’m not saying anything different than I’ve said the last four years, just being focused on today. Not, ‘We’re playing this team today but in three weeks, we got this.’ I would have never said that in the first place. So I think it’s just our culture and our daily habits and how we go about it.

“You either can be right where you are, or you can look at it like, ‘How are we going to get back to the Super Bowl?’ Error. Man, resting on your laurels and resting on your past accomplishments? Error. …

“You’re in the building, and everyone has the common goal of getting better, and this and that. But then you go outside, and there are things pulling you in different directions because of the success. And that’s where it becomes tricky. It’s just making sure that you’re focused and locked in where you are in each individual day. I know that’s boring. But success takes what it takes.”

Watch the full Eagles Press Conference: Nick Sirianni | September 2, 2025

