‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Shows Glinda’s Elphaba-less World

‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Reveals Glinda’s World Without Elphaba

Published on September 3, 2025

Wicked For Good
Source: Wicked For Good / Universal Pictures

The witches of Oz are back, and the drama is thicker than ever. Universal just dropped a brand-new teaser for Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s box office smash Wicked. Read about what you can expect and watch the teaser trailer inside.

Part two of the two-film adaptation hits theaters this Fall, and from the looks of this teaser, Glinda and Elphaba’s fractured friendship is about to take center stage.

The film once again stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the green-skinned witch once cast aside, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the bubbly, ambitious Good Witch. While part one ended with Elphaba asking Glinda to join her in standing against Oz’s corrupt establishment, Glinda chose a different path—cementing their rift and setting up the emotional stakes of the sequel.

This new teaser gives fans a glimpse into Glinda’s “perfect” daily life, where she’s seen checking over her fellow Shiz students’ work and basking in the fame that comes with her role in Oz’s hierarchy. But it’s not all sparkle and tiaras as an intense scene with Fiyero (played by Jonathan Bailey) cuts through the facade. He challenges Glinda about her inability to resist the perks of power and wealth, and when he reminds her that “you know who could,” Elphaba’s absence hits like a gut punch.

The trailer leans heavily on the theme of what it means to be “good.” This is a clever callback to the original Broadway score while also digging into the moral gray areas of Oz. For Glinda, “good” looks like maintaining her image and status, but for Elphaba, it’s always been about fighting for what’s right, no matter the cost.

Fans online are already dissecting every frame of the teaser, from the way Ariana’s Glinda sparkles in pink gowns to Cynthia’s looming presence as the misunderstood Wicked Witch. With the story heading into darker territory, Wicked: For Good promises a more emotionally charged ride that stays true to Gregory Maguire’s original reimagining of Oz.

November can’t come soon enough. The world of Wicked is far from done casting its spell. Be sure to catch Wicked: For Good in theaters November 21, 2025.

Watch the teaser below:

'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Reveals Glinda's World Without Elphaba  was originally published on globalgrind.com

