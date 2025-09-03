Cardi B Beats $24 Million Assault Lawsuit — Jury Rules In Her Favor

Source: MEGA / Getty

Cardi B walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom victorious on Tuesday after a jury ruled she was not liable in a $24 million civil lawsuit filed by a former security guard.

The rapper faced accusations from Emani Ellis, who claimed Cardi assaulted her during a heated 2018 encounter at a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office. Ellis alleged that Cardi spat on her, scratched her with a fingernail, used racial slurs, and caused injuries that required cosmetic surgery.

But the jury didn’t buy it.

They deliberated for less than an hour before unanimously siding with Cardi. They rejected every claim — assault, battery, negligence, and emotional distress.

Cardi didn’t back down in court. She testified directly and forcefully, admitting she had words with Ellis but firmly denying any physical attack. “I did not touch that woman. I will say that on my deathbed,” she told reporters after the verdict.

Her attorneys argued that Ellis invaded Cardi’s privacy while she was four months pregnant and trying to keep it quiet. According to Cardi, Ellis pulled out a phone and tried to film her without consent, sparking the confrontation.

The medical staff backed Cardi’s version. A nurse on the scene testified that Ellis showed no injuries. Another witness said Ellis hurt her own shoulder by yanking her arm during the commotion.

The courtroom exchange was tense, and the trial drew national attention. But Cardi stayed composed. After the verdict, she didn’t hold back: “The next person who tries me with a frivolous lawsuit — I’m going to countersue. And you’re going to pay.”

Still, she urged her fans to stay respectful. “Do not harass this woman or her family,” she said. “I want to move on with my life.”

Ellis filed the lawsuit in 2020, demanding millions in damages. She walked away with nothing.

For Cardi B, the case wasn’t just a legal win — it was a public stand against false accusations. And this time, the jury agreed with her every step of the way.